Morocco starts vaccinating children ages 12 to 17

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has launched a campaign to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children from 12 to 17. It has become one of the first African countries to inoculate that age group. The World Health Organization says that the North African country has already given around 33 million doses to adults this year. Morocco is now focusing its efforts on vaccinating younger people. Parental authorization is required and vaccination isn’t mandatory. But those who don’t want to vaccinate their children will have to follow a distance education program and their kids won’t legally be allowed to attend school in person. The vaccination drive started Tuesday.