Police investigating convenience store robbery in Norfolk, NE

10:23 am Nebraska NewsTop Stories
Generic police lights

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police are investigating a robbery at a northeast Nebraska convenience store that took place early Wednesday morning.

The Norfolk Police Divsision says at 3:47 a.m. on Sept. 1 they responded to a robbery at Speedee Mart, located at 101 E. Omaha Avenue in Norfolk.

Police say a male entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied and the suspect left. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

