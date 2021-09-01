Salvation Army hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Western Plains Camp

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A new generation of campers will soon have a place to enjoy the outdoors as the Salvation Army hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at their Western Plains Camp in South Sioux City.

The Salvation Army purchased the camp from Goodwill of the Great Plains and officially transferred the keys back in January 2020.

Wednesday began the start of expansion for the camp. Once complete, the grounds will have new lodges, expanded cabins and more.

Officials with the camps said the camp will be able to sleep about 350 people at one time.

Project leaders along with leaders in the Siouxland Community were all a part of the groundbreaking.

"We've just had such a warm reception, that today is just one more step in our journey of people in the Siouxland area supporting us. And just really giving us encouragement and partnering with us in this whole new venture," said Lee Ann Thompson, Divisional Leader.

Thompson added she hopes people come out and feel free and experienced nature to full when they come to visit the camp.