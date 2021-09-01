Sept. 1: Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have surpassed 5,000

(KTIV) - Over the last week, active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have risen to over 5,000.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 3,416 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, an increase of 1,954 since last week. At this time last year, South Dakota was only reporting 2,730 active cases.

Additionally, hospitalizations due to the virus have risen from 145 to 229 in the last week.

South Dakota has reported 2,971 more confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday. So far, 125,398 of the state's 132,837 cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,069 deaths related to COVID-19. Ten virus-related deaths were reported in the last week.

For vaccinations, the state is reporting 61.95% of the state's 12 and older population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 56.41% have completed their vaccine series. In total, 373,704 people have completed their vaccine series in South Dakota.

KTIV reports South Dakota's latest COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday.

