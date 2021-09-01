Sept. 1: Iowa reporting nearly 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state

(KTIV) - Nearly 3.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Iowa residents, with over 49% of the state's eligible population fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the state’s dashboard, 3,095,617 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowans, with state health officials saying 1,612,253 individuals have received all the required doses of a single-dose or two-dose vaccine. This means 49.2% of Iowa's population is fully vaccinated. In Woodbury County, about 42.7% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Between Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, health officials confirmed 8,308 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 408,390. Of those cases, 376,954 of them have recovered, an increase of 3,705 since last week.

In the last week, the state has reported 39 more virus-related deaths, bringing Iowa's death toll to 6,307.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (376,954) and the number of deaths (6,307) from the total number of cases (408,390) shows there are currently 25,129 active positive cases in the state. This is 4,564 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was 498 (up from 396 last week). Of those, 133 are in the ICU (up from 99 last week), and 51 are on ventilators (up from 45 last week).

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources