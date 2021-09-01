Sept. 1: Nebraska reporting 342 active COVID-19 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are still on the rise in Nebraska as the state deals with a staffing shortage at hospitals.

According to the state's weekly COVID-19 update, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have risen to 342, an increase of 28 since Nebraska's last report on Aug. 25. Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared a hospital staffing emergency for Nebraska, saying the recent increase of patients seeking treatment for non-COVID-19 medical problems partly drove the decision.

"Yes, we are not at the same level of hospitalizations for the coronavirus that we were in November 2020, but we are seeing a lot more people in the hospital for other reasons. And so that is putting pressure on them that is different from what we saw last fall," said Ricketts

Deaths due to COVID-19 have also risen to 2,330, an increase of 16 since last week.

Since the Aug. 25 report, 68,828 COVID-19 tests were done in Nebraska, 5,083 of them came back positive. This means there have been 245,111 positive cases have been confirmed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those cases, 3,128 have been identified as variants of concern.

As of Aug. 31, 2,258,885 vaccine doses have been administered in Nebraska, with an estimated 52.8% of eligible Nebraskans fully vaccinated against the virus.

The above numbers are reported through Nebraska's health department. Every Wednesday, the states releases weekly numbers that include metrics through the last week.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources