Siouxland World War II veterans take to the sky in Dream Flights

(KTIV) -- Two Siouxland World War II veterans got their final mission Wednesday, thanks to the organization Dream Flights.

Bill Reuter Of Le Mars, Iowa

Bill Reuter, 96, served in WWII with the Navy. He was in the Pacific on an aircraft carrier, according to his son Randy Reuter.

Bill's family and friends watched as he flew into the open blue Wednesday morning from the Le Mars Municipal Airport. Bill flew away in style, in a WWII-era Boeing Stearman Biplane.

The Dream Flights pilot took Bill over his family's farm just outside of Le Mars. Bill said it was a great experience.

Bill's son, Randy, said seeing his dad getting into the plane brought back memories.

"I always loved wearing a sailor hat when I was a kid," said Randy Reuter. "He was excited to fly in an open cockpit. He's never done that before. He may have seen some of these planes on his aircraft. But of course, he was on deck or under the deck."

After the flight, each veteran signs the tail of the plane.

emily's veteran

write about your veteran here.

What is Dream Flights?

Dream Flights website said it is an organization dedicated to giving veterans a flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane while preserving their stories.

Wednesday's flights were part of Operation September Freedom. For two months, Dream Flights is only giving WWII veterans a chance to go up in a plane for a final mission.

"We believe this will be the last mission for World War Two veterans in history. So we made a plan during COVID to start flying from August 1 through September 30. And we're going to take our six airplanes and fly barnstorm the entire country, only flying World War Two veterans," said Darryl Fisher, Founder and President of Dream Flights.

If you know a veteran who would want to take part in a Dream Flight, click the link here.