South Dakota hospitals bracing for monthlong virus surge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s largest hospitals are bracing for an increase in COVID-19 patients over the next month. Top doctors at Sanford Health and Avera Health, alongside Sioux Falls Public Health Director Dr. Charles Chima, held their first public briefing in months as the state sees a wave of coronavirus cases spurred by the contagious delta virus strain. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 65%. One out of every 310 residents in the state has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.