SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City Police need your help in locating a missing juvenile.

Police say they are searching for Lani Schmidt. She is 15-years-old, stands 5'3, weighs 120 lbs. with blond hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, they are asked to call South Sioux City Police at (402) 494-7555.