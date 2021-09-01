HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Ricketts holds news conference to discuss Nebraska hospital operations and staffing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state's efforts to support hospital operations and staffing.

The news conference is expected to start at 2:30 p.m.

Last week, Ricketts declared a staffing emergency for Nebraska hospitals. The governor also issued executive orders Monday to waive licensing requirements for hospitals in order to streamline authorization of credentials for retired or inactive healthcare providers.

The governor said part of the decision was based on conversations with state hospital leaders. He said the recent increase in hospitalizations are not COVID-19-related, instead it has been driven by patients seeking treatment for other medical problems.