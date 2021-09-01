West Virginia: Ex-firefighter accused of civil rights crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A part-time police officer and former firefighter in West Virginia has been indicted on federal civil rights charges involving two victims, including a teenage girl who was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted. Christopher Osborne was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Charleston. Prosecutors say the charges including two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, which is language used to describe crimes committed while on duty. They also include one count each of using fire to commit a felony and witness tampering. Osborne is accused of assaulting the girl at a fire department in January and setting fire to the property of a woman in 2019.