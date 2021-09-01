Yankton School Board approves mask mandate

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota school district has made the decision to require masks amid rising COVID-19 cases across the region.

The Yankton School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday night to reinstate a mask mandate at all district schools. Students and staff must wear masks in school buildings from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Yankton schools required masks last school year, but their initial back to school plan did not include a mandate. Board members cited an increase in coronavirus cases statewide in their decision to reinstate it. South Dakota currently has a higher number of COVID-19 cases then it did last year at this time.

Tuesday night’s meet included well over an hour of public input from both those in favor and against the mask mandate.

