4th Chicago cop in weeks arrested on excessive force charges

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police lieutenant has become the fourth member of the department to be arrested on felony charges in recent weeks. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office alleges that Lt. Wilfredo Roman shoved a flashlight into the buttocks but above the clothes of a teenage carjacking suspect in February. Roman appeared in court Thursday on charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct and was released on his own recognizance. This week, two other other officers were arrested in connection with another incident on similar charges, and an officer who shot an unarmed man in a subway station last year was arrested in early August.