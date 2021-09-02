83-year-old killed in tractor accident in Pocahontas County

ROLFE, Iowa (KTIV) - A tractor accident has led to the death of a Rolfe, Iowa man in Pocahontas County.

The Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office says 83-year-old LeRoy Simonson, was killed Sept. 1 in an accident that occurred northwest of Rolfe. The sheriff's office says the accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of 440th Street and 24th Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined Simonson was operating his tractor when an attachment to the loader came apart. The tractor then ran over the attachment, causing Simonson to be ejected from the tractor. He then went under one of the rear wheels.

Simonson was pronounced dead at the scene.