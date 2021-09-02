Cherokee, IA Hy-Vee employee receives highest employee honor

CHEROKEE, IA (KTIV) -- Third times the charm for one Cherokee, Iowa Hy-Vee employee.

Barbara Bowers was awarded the Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award Thursday morning. Bowers has been nominated three times for the honor.

Her friends and family surprised her as she walked into work at the Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy.

Bowers is actually the second Cherokee Hy-Vee employee to get the award -- the other being last year.

An employee for 39 years, she says she has lived her life putting customer service first.

"I believe the customer writes our paycheck. And I also believe, as you go through life, that maybe you'll be judged on how you treat other people in the life hereafter. And so I've just always tried to give the best possible service and make try to make every bad situation end up a good one," said Bowers.

Only 11 employees received the award this year. Bowers gets her picture on the side of a Hy-Vee Semi, toy replicas of the semi, and a vacation of her choice.