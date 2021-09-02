East beats Heelan in straight sets; Vermillion sweeps South Sioux

East beats Heelan in straight sets; Vermillion sweeps South SiouxUpdated
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
Norfolk 14 Columbus 28 F
Pender 58 Randolph 8 F
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL--
SC East 3 Bishop Heelan 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 CBTJ 0 F
Boyden-Hull 2 George-Little Rock 0 F
MMC/RU 3 Kingsley-Pierson 1 F
SC North 3 Missouri Valley 0 F
Lutheran N'east 2 Oakland-Craig 0 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 3 Randolph 0 F
Boyden-Hull 2 Rock Valley 0 F
Alta-Aurelia 3 Sioux Central 0 F
Boyden-Hull 2 Siouxland Christian 0 F
South Sioux 0 Vermillion 3 F
Lutheran N'east 2 Wakefield 0 F
Elkhorn Valley 2 Wausa 0 F
Elkhorn Valley 2 Winside 0 F
COLLEGE FOOTBALL--
West Virginia Wesleyan 3 Drake 45 F
Wayne State 34 U. Mary 27 F