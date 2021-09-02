French children are back to school, wearing masks

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Twelve million children in France are back to school for the new academic year. They must wear a mask from age 6 as part of rules aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus in the country. French President Emmanuel Macron visited a primary school in the southern city of Marseille. He was greeted with a fist bump by children and teachers. Macron said in a video message on social media that “we are doing the maximum so the return of children to school can be as normal as possible.” France’s virus situation has slightly improved in recent weeks.