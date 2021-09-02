Gwendoline Christie does audio for Brian Selznick novel

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest adventure for “Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie is the audiobook for one of publishing’s most imaginative storytellers, Brian Selznick. Selznick’s “Kaleidoscope,” the latest work from the author of “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” comes out Sept. 21 in hardcover, ebook and audio, which will feature Christie’s narration and music from Obie winner Ribert Een. Scholastic is billing the book as “a multi-layered and spellbinding story about love, loss and friendship.” Christie added her own superlatives Thursday, saying in a statement that she found the book “captivating, wildly imaginative and thrillingly phantasmagorical.”