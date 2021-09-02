Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools requiring grades 7-12 to wear masks for 2 weeks

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - After COVID-19 cases were confirmed at their high school, Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools have decided to require students to wear masks for the next two weeks.

In a letter from the district's superintendent, it says students and staff in grades 7-12 will be required to wear masks starting Sept. 2.

The superintendent says this decision was made, so the district can avoid being placed under an emergency Directed Health Measure by the local health department. If that happened, it would force the schools to quarantine all close contacts of infected students.

"If things get back under control, we will take masks off in two weeks. It is our full intention for this to be a short-lived intervention to keep the outbreak from expanding in our school and for our school year to return to normal as quickly as possible." said Superintendent A.J. Johnson's letter.

