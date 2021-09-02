Hiring might have slowed in August in face of delta variant

WASHINGTON (AP) — A stretch of robust hiring over the past several months may have slowed in August at a time when the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some Americans from flying, shopping and eating out. Analysts have forecast that employers added 750,000 jobs in August. That would represent a substantial gain, though below the roughly 940,000 that were added in both June and July. Some economists are more pessimistic, expecting job growth to amount to 500,000 or fewer. But even many of those analysts expect any hiring slowdown to be brief. They note that many of the nation’s employers are still struggling to fill jobs to meet strengthened consumer demand.