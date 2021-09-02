How Sioux City schools help students with their mental health

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Throughout the pandemic, mental health has been a topic of conversation and the Sioux City Community School District has had a program in place for several years when it comes to helping their students with mental health.

The intervention program works in tiers.

Tier one covers all classrooms throughout the district, with teachers and staff implementing strategies for support of mental health. This focuses on development of social skills and self and emotional awareness.

There are specific times in the day when this is implemented. For example, at the elementary level, they have morning meetings, while at the secondary level they have advisory.

They monitor classroom behavior and collect data. If students aren't progressing at the same pace as others, then tier two kicks in. This tier includes more individualized interventions.

Each child is different, so strategies are chosen based on what fits each child the best.

If the student isn't progressing after tier two, they are then moved up to tier three. Where they develop a specific plan for the student, which could include a referral to a therapist. This is not a required option and is available if the family is comfortable.

"When our students haven't developed emotions that they can manage, when they can't properly socialize with others, that impairs their overall development and their academic development," said Dora Jung, Director of Student Services and Equity Education.

Jung added the system has been in place in the district for years and is there to help the students.

"Overall mental health is core. We can't have good performance if we have students struggling with their feelings, with their emotions. We want the well-being of the student overall. We want them to be happy and ready to learn. And for that, that mental health piece has to be in place. Very important for us," said Jung.

Jung encourages parents to reach out to the school if they notice and changed behavior in their student. She says the school will also contact parents if they're noticing changes or a lack of progress in students.