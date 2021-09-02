Iowa’s COVID-19 dashboard to be updated more frequently, 79% of virus hospitalizations unvaccinated

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a news conference Thursday morning discussing the state's current COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates.

KTIV App Users: Follow this link to watch the news conference on KTIV.com.

Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, Kelly Garcia, spoke alongside Reynolds discussing updates to the state's COVID-19 website. She says the website will now be updated more frequently, and will have more information regarding hospitalizations rates among the unvaccinated and positive cases.

"It's obvious that vaccines are our best tool against countering COVID-19. So, we want to reiterate to Iowans to get the information that you need, do the research, and get a vaccine. It is the best thing to do to protect yourself and your loved ones," said Reynolds.

The Republican governor said that in Iowa, 79% of the 524 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are unvaccinated people. While 90% of those admitted into the ICU are unvaccinated.

Reynolds continues to urge Iowans to speak with their local healthcare providers to make an informed decision to getting vaccinated.