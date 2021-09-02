Jan. 6 riot lawyer’s illness throws wrench in several cases

A prominent conservative attorney representing more than a dozen defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seriously ill and hasn’t been able to appear in court. Officials said Thursday that’s throwing the cases into disarray, and that he sent an associate — who is not a licensed lawyer — to appear before judges in his absence. Attorney John Pierce has not appeared in court for more than a week. Prosecutors say that’s effectively leaving his clients without an lawyer and putting his cases at a “standstill.” On Thursday in one of Pierce’s cases, a judge said he would appoint an attorney who could advise the client, after the associate could not say when Pierce might be able to return.