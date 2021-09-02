Lakes Area News: Hall of Fame Induction taking place this weekend in the Iowa Great Lakes

ARNOLDS PARKA, Iowa (KTIV) - This Labor Day weekend will be a big one for the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association as they'll be holding their annual Hall of Fame Induction in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Things get kicked off with a parade of this year's inductees on the promenade in Arnolds Park at 10:00 am Saturday, followed by opening remarks.

Finals in the Iowa Rocks Talent Competition will get underway at 1 p.m., with a meet and greet of this year's Hall of Fame inductees Saturday evening. The main event, the induction ceremony, will be held Sunday.

Clay Norris of the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association says it gets underway at 2 p.m. at the Sami Bedell Center for the Performing Arts at Spirit Lake High School.

”Immediately after that there will be an autograph party out in the lobby of the Sami Center, and at 6 p.m. is the induction concert extravaganza at the Roof Garden Ballroom. We've got several of the inductees performing, so it's going to be quite an evening of entertainment and quite a weekend,” said Norris.

A complete list of 2021 inductees into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame can be found at iowarocknroll.com.