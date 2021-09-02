Orange City, IA school looking to expand

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV)- From 1964 to 2021 Unity Christian High School in Orange City, Iowa has remained nearly the same. That will soon change as the school prepares to add on nearly 38,000 square feet in new facilities.

On Sept. 2, faculty, staff, students, and members of the community joined together to witness the groundbreaking ceremony in preparation for the new building. They even used an original groundbreaking shovel from when they broke ground to build Unity Christian Schools.

"We are seeing God's faithfulness in this. It is going to provide more opportunities for our students. It gives us opportunities through science and athletics and health. It is going to impact in a lot of different ways. It's like a trickle-down effect," said School Board President Brad Zwart.

The new additions will include a practice gym equipped to hold approximately 500 people with two full-size high school regulation courts and one full-length college regulation court.

The school also plans to include a new ground-level weight room accessible for all students, a new entryway to the gymnasium, 4 new locker rooms, and five classrooms dedicated to science and agriculture learning. School leaders hope to have the project completed by the early winter of 2023.