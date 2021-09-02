Officials identify man fatally shot by police in rural Iowa

MARTELLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man fatally shot by police in rural eastern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says 45-year-old Jeremy Michael Berg, of Elkport, died Tuesday night after at least five law enforcement officers fired their guns at him as Berg held a knife. Officials have said law enforcement converged on a property about a mile southeast of Martelle following a 911 call, and arriving officers came upon a large burning building and Berg holding a knife. Officials say officers opened fire when Berg did not comply with orders to drop the knife. Berg was shot numerous times and died at the scene. Two Jones County Sheriff’s deputies and three Anamosa police officers have been placed on administrative leave.