Officials say woman killed in Grand Island house fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Grand Island say a woman has died in a house fire. Television station KSNB reports that firefighters were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a multi-family building on Ada Street. Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the structure and flames inside a bedroom in one of the units. Firefighters extinguished the flames within minutes, but found the body of 71-year-old Barbara Seymour, of Grand Island, inside. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.