Poisoned Afghan boy dies, brother still critically ill

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Doctors at Poland’s main children’s hospital say a 5-year-old Afghan boy, recently evacuated from Kabul, has died and his 6-year-old brother, who has undergone a liver transplant, remained in life-threatening condition after they ate poisonous mushrooms. The family picked and ate highly poisonous death cap mushrooms in the forest around the refugee center where they were staying near Warsaw. Doctors said the parents are at the hospital, under psychological care. Poland evacuated the family last month at Britain’s request after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The father had worked for the British in Afghanistan.