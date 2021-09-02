Police: Infant left behind by suspected drunken driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a mother left her infant behind after crashing into several vehicles while driving in downtown Sioux Falls and fleeing the scene with three other children. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the 38-year-old Sioux Falls woman was arrested not long after fleeing from her disabled SUV earlier this week. Clemens says she had hit three vehicles, a crosswalk signal and a flower pot before fleeing with three of her children; ages 1, 3 and 6. Police say she left her 2-week-old daughter behind in the vehicle. The Argus Leader reports she was arrested on probable charges of DUI, abuse or cruelty to a minor, vehicular battery, felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.