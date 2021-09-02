Police say Grand Island man died in street racing crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police in Grand Island say a local man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving during a street race with another motorcycle crashed into the side of a sport utility vehicle. The Omaha World-Herald reports the crash happened Monday night in south Grand Island, throwing 29-year-old Mark Miller Jr. from his bike. Miller was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police Capt. Jim Duering says investigators determined Miller and another motorcyclist were racing on Locust Street when Miller’s motorcycle hit the passenger side an SUV that was turning left. The SUV driver was not injured. Police say the other motorcyclist left the scene before police arrived.