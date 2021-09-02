Qatar says it’s not clear when Kabul airport will reopen

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Qatar’s top diplomat says that experts are racing to reopen Kabul’s airport but warned it was not clear when flights would resume. Many are still desperate to flee Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders amid concerns over what their rule will hold. In the wake of their rapid takeover, the Taliban have sought to calm those fears, including saying they will allow people to travel freely. But many are skeptical, and Britain’s foreign minister stressed Thursday the importance of engaging with the new rulers to test their promises. In a reflection of those fears, dozens of women protested to demand their rights be protected.