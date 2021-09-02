Senator Ernst concludes Iowa 99 county tour in Siouxland

ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KTIV)- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst finished up her 99 county tour of Iowa Thursday right here in Siouxland.

The Republican senator met with local leaders and businesses in Orange City. She also spoke about the courageous Iowans that were involved in the war in the Middle East over the last two decades.

"It has been a 20-year engagement in Afghanistan, and I first want to thank those that have served in the global war on terror. We have so many phenomenal veterans that have come from right here in Iowa. I want to thank them for their service and their sacrifice," said Ernst.

Ernst will be back in session with the U.S. Senate in the coming weeks and hopes to form a plan with her fellow senators to get the rest of the Americans and our Allies out of Afghanistan.

When asked about COVID-19 vaccinations, Ernst stood by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' call for Iowans to get their vaccinations.

"And I would love to see more Iowans receiving the vaccinations. They are available, but it is a personal choice. I would encourage everyone to visit with their physicians and understand the realities behind the vaccine. It is safe, large in part, for most people, so we want you to have those discussions with your physicians and if you can get that shot," said Ernst.