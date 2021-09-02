Sexual assault investigation continues at University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (NBC News/KWWL) - The investigation continues at the University of Iowa following the sexual assault allegations against a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Universities everywhere are no stranger to sexual assault. At the University of Iowa alone, 190 rape offenses were reported between 2017 and 2019.

"We want to be able to be anywhere and have the freedom without being scared of being assaulted," said Cael Hansen, who is soon to be a student at the university.

Protesters vandalized the Fiji House after sexual assault allegations were make last year. The national executive director of the fraternity, stating in part::

"Our University of Iowa chapter took quick and decisive action in September 2020 to remove two members of the chapter who were alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct, though no criminal charges were filed by local authorities. The chapter also fully cooperated with the University and local police investigations." Rob Caudill, Executive Director of Phi Gamma Delta.

The university's code of student life states actions can be taken if a student is charged with a crime. As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges have been filed.

"That can be really frustrating for a community that wants sexual assault to not be happening," said Adam Robinson, U of I's rape victim advocacy director.

Robinson added that victims often are not believed, or are blamed for the assault. He believes Iowans can do better.

"What they need is support. What they need is a space where their voice is listened to, where their humanity is centered," said Robinson.

More and more are signing an online petition to end the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on the University of Iowa campus. Right now there are more than 93,000 signatures.