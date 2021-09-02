Showers and storms become widespread as the day goes along

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A front is marching its way across the Plains this morning and will push through Siouxland as we go through the day.



Along this front, showers and thunderstorms will develop by the late morning hours and will keep us pretty soggy through the afternoon and evening.



In areas along and west of Highway 81, we may manage to get a storm or two capable of gusty winds, some hail and perhaps a tornado if things come together right this afternoon and early evening.



Rainfall totals for many look to end up in the half inch to inch range while a few pockets could see totals get higher than that.



For many, showers will come to a close overnight with only a few lingering showers Friday morning in the east.



Cloud cover will remain for much of the day with highs in the 70s for a second day in a row.



More on today's wet and stormy weather and how the weekend looks on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.