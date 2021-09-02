‘I wanted to cry’ – Siouxlander receives free hearing aids

"I wanted to cry." Kayla Marr

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Meet Kayla Marr. She's had hearing loss since she was just two years old.

Marr has also worn hearing aids to help with her hearing loss

Until now, she's never had a pair that could keep up with that loss, but after she was nominated as a part of Hearing Life's Campaign for Better Hearing, Marr was gifted a brand-new pair of high-tech hearing aids, for free.

"My old hearing aids, the ones that I wore before these ones, I struggled with them a lot. Only because it seemed like it didn't fit or match my hearing loss. But these new set of hearing aids I was able to get really did match up with my hearing loss. So, I feel more confident, and I feel more comfortable with wearing them," said Marr.

Marr's new hearing aids allow her to hear all around her and help with detecting background noise and better speech understanding.

"I'm very excited to see where this takes Kayla. It's going to help her reconnect with friends, family. I'm just super excited for her," said Esmeralda Barrientos, Licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist.

Looking forward to hearing clearly for years to come.

"Growing up it wasn't easy. It wasn't easy at all so, being able to get a nice pair of hearing aids makes me very excited. And I'm very happy that I was able to be involved and I'm really excited to see how work going forward," said Marr.

Hearing Life chooses recipients for free hearing aids quarterly.