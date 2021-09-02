Storms still possible this evening before drier weather takes over

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rain and thunderstorms have been forming as the day has gone along and that held temperatures decently below average for this time of year.

Some of the strongest thunderstorms this evening will be in parts of Nebraska.

Far southwestern Siouxland is in a slight risk of severe storms tonight with gusty winds being the biggest threat although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

There are indication that some of the strongest storms will end up being south of the KTIV viewing area and that means some of the heaviest of rain will be closer to Interstate 80 and points south.

The strongest of the storms will be exiting eastern Siouxland after midnight and then just lighter showers will stick around for a while after that.

While it’s looking like we’ll mainly stay rain free on Friday, it is going to be a pretty gray day with highs only in the mid 70s although it will still be humid.

We can’t rule out a couple showers developing Friday night with lows near 60.

Then Saturday should give us clearing skies throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s.

I'll take a closer look at the rest of you Labor Day weekend forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.