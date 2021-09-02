Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23
Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25
Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Amherst Triangular=
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
CWC Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13
Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-6
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-13
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-19, 25-10
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
Freeman Invitational=
Pool A=
Mead def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19
Pool B=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-12
Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 10-25, 25-21
Maywood/Hayes Center Triangular=
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-23
Santee Triangular=
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8
