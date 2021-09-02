Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:01 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23

Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25

Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16

CWC Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13

Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21

Exeter-Milligan Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-6

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-13

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-19, 25-10

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

Freeman Invitational=

Pool A=

Mead def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19

Pool B=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-12

Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 10-25, 25-21

Maywood/Hayes Center Triangular=

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-23

Santee Triangular=

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content