Thursday’s Scores

10:05 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-9, 25-10, 25-21

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23

Central City def. Centura, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9

Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18

Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25

Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-12

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16

Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-18

Cambridge Triangular=

Alma def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-20

Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-19, 25-12

CWC Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13

Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-15

Dundy County Stratton Triangular=

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-16

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-10, 25-20

Exeter-Milligan Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-6

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-13

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-19, 25-10

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

Freeman Invitational=

Pool A=

Mead def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19

Pool B=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-12

Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 10-25, 25-21

Grand Island Triangular=

Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-12

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-14

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 29-31, 25-11, 25-20

Jean Groth Volleyball Classic=

Pool D=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-16

Lexington Triangular=

Lexington def. Minden, 25-15, 21-25, 27-25

Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-9, 25-7

Louisville Triangular=

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-13

Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-7, 25-11

Maywood/Hayes Center Triangular=

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-23

Overton Triangular=

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-14

Ravenna Triangular=

Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-4

Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-16

Sandy Creek Triangular=

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-17

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-18

Santee Triangular=

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8

Shelton Tournament=

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-16

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-12

Sidney Triangular=

North Platte def. Sidney, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23

Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-15, 25-10

St. Mary’s Triangular=

St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-12

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

