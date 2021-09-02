Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-9, 25-10, 25-21
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23
Central City def. Centura, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9
Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18
Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25
Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Amherst Triangular=
Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-12
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-18
Cambridge Triangular=
Alma def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-20
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-19, 25-12
CWC Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13
Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-15
Dundy County Stratton Triangular=
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-16
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-10, 25-20
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-6
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-13
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-19, 25-10
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
Freeman Invitational=
Pool A=
Mead def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19
Pool B=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-12
Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 10-25, 25-21
Grand Island Triangular=
Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-12
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-14
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 29-31, 25-11, 25-20
Jean Groth Volleyball Classic=
Pool D=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Oakland-Craig, 27-25, 25-22
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-16
Lexington Triangular=
Lexington def. Minden, 25-15, 21-25, 27-25
Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-9, 25-7
Louisville Triangular=
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-13
Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-7, 25-11
Maywood/Hayes Center Triangular=
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-23
Overton Triangular=
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-14
Ravenna Triangular=
Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-4
Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-16
Sandy Creek Triangular=
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-17
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-18
Santee Triangular=
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8
Shelton Tournament=
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-16
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-12
Sidney Triangular=
North Platte def. Sidney, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23
Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-15, 25-10
St. Mary’s Triangular=
St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-12
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/