Thursday’s Scores

10:02 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12

Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-3, 25-13, 25-10

Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12

Canton def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-15, 25-7

Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11

Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-8, 25-23, 25-22

Faulkton def. North Central Co-Op, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13

Harding County def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Kimball/White Lake def. Burke, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24

Madison def. West Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17

Northwestern def. Langford, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13

Philip def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19

Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-7, 25-16, 25-20

Rapid City Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Ethan, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19

Scotland def. Canistota, 25-19, 15-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 16-25, 15-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18

Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22

Wall def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-4, 25-1

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10

Webster def. Deuel, 22-25, 25-17, 27-25, 15-25, 15-6

Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Yankton def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16

