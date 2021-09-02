Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12
Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-3, 25-13, 25-10
Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12
Canton def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-15, 25-7
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-8, 25-23, 25-22
Faulkton def. North Central Co-Op, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13
Harding County def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
Kimball/White Lake def. Burke, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24
Madison def. West Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17
Northwestern def. Langford, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13
Philip def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-7, 25-16, 25-20
Rapid City Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Ethan, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19
Scotland def. Canistota, 25-19, 15-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 16-25, 15-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18
Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
Wall def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-4, 25-1
Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10
Webster def. Deuel, 22-25, 25-17, 27-25, 15-25, 15-6
Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Yankton def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/