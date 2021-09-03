Around Siouxland: Newcastle Labor Day Celebration

NEWCASTLE, Neb. (KTIV) - If you are looking for some fun this Labor Day in northeast Nebraska, then check out the Newcastle Labor Day Celebration.

On Monday, there'll be a parade in Newcastle at 11 a.m. Following that, foods vendors, kids' games and a car and tractor show will be taking place in Pfister Park and on Main Street.

As the day goes on, there'll be footraces, a sand pile dig and a watermelon, all of which will take place at the park.

