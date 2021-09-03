Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hardhit Louisiana neighborhood and told local residents, “I know you’re hurting, I know you’re hurting.” During his Friday visit, Biden pledged robust federal assistance to get people back on their feet and said the government already had distributed $100 million directly to individuals in the state in $500 checks. But many people, he said, don’t know what kind of help is available because they can’t get cell phone service.