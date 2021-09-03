CHECK THIS OUT: Dakota Valley physics students put the hammer down on principal in the name of science

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - physics students at Dakota Valley High School got a hands-on lesson Friday.

To learn inertia and weight distribution, students got to see their principal lay down on a bed of nails and have a concrete block put on his chest and then broken with a sledgehammer.

The principal was unharmed because of those physics properties.

The teacher behind this unusual experiment is Todd Ascherl.

He said it's a great way to get the kids hands-on experience when it comes to what they're learning.

"You know you can sit in a classroom and it can get pretty darn dry. It makes science into something that's real. How can you apply it? In science you have to be able to apply it otherwise what good is knowledge if you're not going to use it for anything," said Ascherl.

Ascherl said they'll continue to do more demonstration learning throughout the semester.

One of the students in the class said her principal was scared all day before the experiment.

"It's really fun to be able to see it first hand and not just talk about it. I'm really excited because I'm sure we'll do more stuff like this," said Erica Olsen, Senior.

Olsen said she even got to test the board of nails out earlier by laying down on it.