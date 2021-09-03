Cloud cover hangs tough Friday before some clearing works in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Most of the rain from yesterday's system has moved off to the east.



However, enough will remain in place to be able to squeeze out some sprinkles and light showers today, especially early on in eastern Siouxland.



Cloud cover will likely hold tough through the day and into the night with highs only in the low 70s and lows near 60.



It will be a little muggy though and the breeze will not be as active as what we saw yesterday.



Sprinkles will remain possible through the night but the clouds will start to dissipate as we head through our Saturday.



We will remain in the mid 70s that day but warm up with more sunshine on both Sunday and Labor Day.



We'll have a closer look at the Labor Day holiday weekend forecast and what to expect beyond that on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.