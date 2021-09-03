Cow vs car accident in Stanton County, NE sends driver to hospital

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A 19-year-old man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with a cow on a Nebraska highway.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says on Sept. 2 they were called to a car vs cow accident just south of Stanton, Nebraska on Highway 57.

The sheriff's office says the accident happened around 10 p.m. when a southbound car driven by Blake Chessmore struck a mature cow. The collision killed the cow and sent the car into a ditch, stopping in a fence line.

Chessmore was transported to a Norfolk hospital. Authorities say he was wearing a seatbelt and airbags were deployed, preventing serious injury.

Chessmore's car was considered a total loss.