EU ministers outline conditions for relations with Taliban

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — European Union officials have listed the conditions for defining the EU’s level of engagement with the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan. The 27-nation bloc and its member countries have evacuated their diplomats from Afghanistan, but EU officials have said they’re willing to cooperate with the Taliban. Following meetings with European foreign affairs ministers in Slovenia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would use several benchmarks to Friday to gauge the Taliban’s good will. They include a guarantee that Afghanistan won’t become a base for “the export of terrorism to other countries,” allowing free access for humanitarian aid deliveries, and respecting human rights and the rule of law.