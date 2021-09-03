Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
8:31 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 100, Hemingford 6

Centura 27, Bridgeport 0

Cody-Kilgore 77, Arthur County 33

Creighton 78, Walthill 16

Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Boyd County 24

Hampton 20, St. Edward 8

High Plains Community 57, Omaha Christian Academy 14

Johnson-Brock 32, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30

Lincoln Northeast 26, Lincoln North Star 24

McCool Junction 72, Harvard 13

Mitchell def. Burns, Wyo., forfeit

Neligh-Oakdale 74, Plainview 32

Osceola 52, Wausa 50

Santee 52, Heartland Lutheran 6

St. Mary’s 38, Summerland 23

Sterling 73, Elba 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content