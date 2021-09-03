Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 100, Hemingford 6
Centura 27, Bridgeport 0
Cody-Kilgore 77, Arthur County 33
Creighton 78, Walthill 16
Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Boyd County 24
Hampton 20, St. Edward 8
High Plains Community 57, Omaha Christian Academy 14
Johnson-Brock 32, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30
Lincoln Northeast 26, Lincoln North Star 24
McCool Junction 72, Harvard 13
Mitchell def. Burns, Wyo., forfeit
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Plainview 32
Osceola 52, Wausa 50
Santee 52, Heartland Lutheran 6
St. Mary’s 38, Summerland 23
Sterling 73, Elba 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/