Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
10:02 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Central 40, Yankton 28

Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Dakota Hills 12

Avon 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

Bon Homme 21, Stanley County 18

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Parker 6

Canton 21, Tri-Valley 16

Centerville 50, Colome 0

Chester 38, Viborg-Hurley 0

DeSmet 40, Deubrook 0

Dell Rapids 40, Sisseton 0

Faulkton 44, Northwestern 7

Florence/Henry 44, Leola/Frederick 0

Gayville-Volin 32, Alcester-Hudson 24

Groton Area 37, Webster 6

Hamlin 26, Castlewood 20

Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Huron 34, Spearfish 9

Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Newell 0

Lennox 33, Custer 14

Lyman 44, Sully Buttes 6

Madison 46, Dakota Valley 13

North Central Co-Op 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Pierre 35, Mitchell 20

Potter County 12, Warner 7

Red Cloud 42, Lower Brule 6

Redfield 19, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Sioux Falls Christian 32, Milbank 6

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Rapid City Central 14

Tea Area 52, Sturgis Brown 0

Todd County 38, Standing Rock, N.D. 8

Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 54, Lead-Deadwood 21

Wagner 21, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

West Central 45, Belle Fourche 7

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Colman-Egan 6

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content