Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Dakota Hills 12
Avon 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14
Bon Homme 21, Stanley County 18
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Parker 6
Canton 21, Tri-Valley 16
Centerville 50, Colome 0
DeSmet 40, Deubrook 0
Dell Rapids 40, Sisseton 0
Faulkton 44, Northwestern 7
Florence/Henry 44, Leola/Frederick 0
Gayville-Volin 32, Alcester-Hudson 24
North Central Co-Op 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Red Cloud 42, Lower Brule 6
Redfield 19, Clark/Willow Lake 14
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Rapid City Central 14
Tea Area 52, Sturgis Brown 0
Todd County 38, Standing Rock, N.D. 8
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Colman-Egan 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/