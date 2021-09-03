Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:39 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 35, Dakota Hills 12

Avon 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

Bon Homme 21, Stanley County 18

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Parker 6

Canton 21, Tri-Valley 16

Centerville 50, Colome 0

DeSmet 40, Deubrook 0

Dell Rapids 40, Sisseton 0

Faulkton 44, Northwestern 7

Florence/Henry 44, Leola/Frederick 0

Gayville-Volin 32, Alcester-Hudson 24

North Central Co-Op 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Red Cloud 42, Lower Brule 6

Redfield 19, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Rapid City Central 14

Tea Area 52, Sturgis Brown 0

Todd County 38, Standing Rock, N.D. 8

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Colman-Egan 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

