Friday’s Scores

10:01 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20

Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14

South Platte def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

Gillette Invite=

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-16

Scottsbluff def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-21, 25-20

Tournament of Champions Southeast=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Fivay, Fla., 25-9, 25-7

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Oviedo, Fla., 25-20, 25-17

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Winter Park, Fla., 25-23, 20-25, 16-14

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

