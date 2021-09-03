Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20
Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14
South Platte def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Gillette Invite=
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-16
Scottsbluff def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-21, 25-20
Tournament of Champions Southeast=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Fivay, Fla., 25-9, 25-7
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Oviedo, Fla., 25-20, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Winter Park, Fla., 25-23, 20-25, 16-14
